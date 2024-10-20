Which statements accurately describe why the body converts NH 4 + to urea? (Select all that apply)

I. Urea is less toxic than NH 4 + and can be safely excreted in urine.

II. NH 4 + is readily eliminated from the body without conversion.

III. The conversion of NH 4 + to urea helps in maintaining the body's acid-base balance.

IV. Urea formation allows the body to excrete excess nitrogen while conserving water.