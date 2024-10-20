Intro to Urea Cycle
Which statements accurately describe why the body converts NH4+ to urea? (Select all that apply)
I. Urea is less toxic than NH4+ and can be safely excreted in urine.
II. NH4+ is readily eliminated from the body without conversion.
III. The conversion of NH4+ to urea helps in maintaining the body's acid-base balance.
IV. Urea formation allows the body to excrete excess nitrogen while conserving water.
