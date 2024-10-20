Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Isomers
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Isomers / Problem 7

For the pair of molecules below, determine whether they are structural isomers, geometric (cis—trans) isomers, enantiomers, or identical molecules.
Two molecular structures for comparison in the topic of isomers in alkenes and alkynes.

Learn this concept