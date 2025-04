13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Isomers / Problem 1

Identify the substance that can exhibit cis-trans isomerism. If the substance exhibits isomerism, draw both isomers.

a. 2-methyl-2-pentene (both condensed and line structures)

b. 3-hexene (line structures only)

c. 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene (condensed structures only)