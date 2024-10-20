- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which is the property measured using the unit rad?
While transporting, some radioisotope samples accidentally spilled. The activities of the spilled samples are 5 kBq and 11 mCi. Determine which sample generated more radiation.
Personnel 1 was exposed to a radiation dose of 20 mGy, while Personnel 2 had a radiation exposure of 3 Rad. Which personnel received less radiation?
A typical dosage of 70. µCi Ga-67/kg body weight was administered intravenously to a patient. Calculate the amount (in millicuries) of Ga-67 that must be given to a patient weighing 65.0 kg.
True or false. A Geiger counter or a scintillation counter is more useful for determining the existence of a current radiation leak than a film badge since it measures a current source of radiation upon exposure, while a film badge measures radiation exposure for a pre-determined length of time.
Exposure to radiation ranging from 300 to 600 rem can cause hemorrhaging, vomiting, diarrhea, or eventual death in some cases. At 2.00 m, a radiation source emits a radiation intensity of 450 rem. Determine the required minimum distance from the source so that the radiation intensity does not exceed 25.0 rem, the maximum level at which no effects are detectable.
A 5.00 mL sample of radionuclide-labeled red blood cells is delivered to a patient. The initial activity of the sample is 4.6 mCi. After some time, 2.00 mL of the patient's blood was collected and found to have an activity of 1.67×10–3 mCi. Estimate the total blood volume of the patient.