11. Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 6

Exposure to radiation ranging from 300 to 600 rem can cause hemorrhaging, vomiting, diarrhea, or eventual death in some cases. At 2.00 m, a radiation source emits a radiation intensity of 450 rem. Determine the required minimum distance from the source so that the radiation intensity does not exceed 25.0 rem, the maximum level at which no effects are detectable.