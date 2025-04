11. Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 7

A 5.00 mL sample of radionuclide-labeled red blood cells is delivered to a patient. The initial activity of the sample is 4.6 mCi. After some time, 2.00 mL of the patient's blood was collected and found to have an activity of 1.67×10–3 mCi. Estimate the total blood volume of the patient.