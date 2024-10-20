- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consider the molecular models shown in the figure below (gray = C, white = H, red = O, blue = N, yellow-green = F). Determine the number of moles for Compound I and Compound II if each has a mass of 28.0 grams.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is one of the products during the combustion of a hydrocarbon.
How many moles of CO2 are produced from the combustion of 1.50 kg of decane (C10H22)?
A mineral supplement known as potassium citrate, K3C6H5O7 (MW = 306.395 g/mol), is used to treat or prevent low blood potassium levels. Determine the mass of potassium citrate (in mg) that should be taken to provide the recommended daily intake of potassium which is 4,700.00 mg.
To relieve mild pains and muscle aches, Epsom salt (MgSO4) is added in warm baths. If a foot bath contains 2.55×1024 formula units of MgSO4, calculate the number of moles of MgSO4 and the mass of MgSO4 in grams present in the bath.
A sample of Nickel weighs 69.782 g. Calculate the mass of phosphorus in grams if it has the same number of atoms as the nickel sample.
Identify which of the following samples will have the least amount of atoms.