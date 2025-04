6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Mole Concept / Problem 3

A mineral supplement known as potassium citrate, K 3 C 6 H 5 O 7 (MW = 306.395 g/mol), is used to treat or prevent low blood potassium levels. Determine the mass of potassium citrate (in mg) that should be taken to provide the recommended daily intake of potassium which is 4,700.00 mg.