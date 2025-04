6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Mole Concept / Problem 4

To relieve mild pains and muscle aches, Epsom salt (MgSO 4 ) is added in warm baths. If a foot bath contains 2.55×1024 formula units of MgSO 4 , calculate the number of moles of MgSO 4 and the mass of MgSO 4 in grams present in the bath.