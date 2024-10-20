The hydrogenation of pyridine (C5H5N) produces piperidine (C5H10NH). The actual yield of the reaction below is 83.0%. Calculate the mass of pyridine in grams produced from 42.5 g of pyridine (MW piperidine = 85.148 amu; MW pyridine = 79.1 amu).
Consider the following reaction:
2 Sb(s) + 3 S(s) → Sb2S3(s)
Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 4.63 g of Sb(s) in excess S(s) if 2.31 g of Sb2S3 was actually produced.
Consider the reaction below:
2 NH3 + OCl- → N2H4 + Cl- + H2O
Calculate the moles of N2H4 as produced if 6.93 mol of NH3 reacted and the reaction has a 85.6% yield
Consider the following reaction:
4C6H5Cl + SiCl4 + 8Na → (C6H5)4Si + 8NaCl
Calculate the mass of C6H5Cl that will be required to make 163.2 g of (C6H5)4Si if the reaction has a 91.1 % yield.