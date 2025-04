6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 4

Consider the following reaction:

4C 6 H 5 Cl + SiCl 4 + 8Na → (C 6 H 5 ) 4 Si + 8NaCl

Calculate the mass of C 6 H 5 Cl that will be required to make 163.2 g of (C 6 H 5 ) 4 Si if the reaction has a 91.1 % yield.