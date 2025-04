6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 2

Consider the following reaction:

2 Sb(s) + 3 S(s) → Sb 2 S 3 (s)

Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 4.63 g of Sb(s) in excess S(s) if 2.31 g of Sb 2 S 3 was actually produced.