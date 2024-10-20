An aqueous solution of hydrobromic acid can be formed by dissolving 12.5 L of HBr gas at 25.0 °C and 1 atm in 500 mL of water. Calculate the number of moles (in 3 s.f.) of HBr in the solution if all the gas solute dissolves in the water.
Distinguish the combined gas law from the ideal gas law.
In the event of an emergency bicycle flat tire, inflators using carbon dioxide-containing cartridges can be used.
Assuming that each cartridge contains 20 g of CO2, calculate the pressure in psi inside a 2.85-L tire that has been inflated at 293 K.
Automobile airbags use the thermal decomposition of sodium azide (NaN3) to produce N2 gas.
Calculate the mass in grams of nitrogen produced if 20.3 mL of nitrogen gas was collected at 27°C and 763 torr.