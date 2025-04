8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / The Ideal Gas Law / Problem 1

An aqueous solution of hydrobromic acid can be formed by dissolving 12.5 L of HBr gas at 25.0 °C and 1 atm in 500 mL of water. Calculate the number of moles (in 3 s.f.) of HBr in the solution if all the gas solute dissolves in the water.