Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Explore
Bookmarks
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Explore
Bookmarks
Back
The Ideal Gas Law
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
The Ideal Gas Law
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 4
Next
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / The Ideal Gas Law / Problem 2
Distinguish the combined gas law from the ideal gas law.
A
The combined gas law only applies to gases at constant pressure, while the ideal gas law uses the ideal gas constant R and applies to gases of any pressure.
B
The combined gas law only applies to gases with a fixed number of moles, while the ideal gas law uses the ideal gas constant R and applies to gases with any number of moles.
C
The combined gas law only applies to gases at constant volume, while the ideal gas law uses the ideal gas constant R and applies to gases of varying volumes.
D
The combined gas law only applies to gases at a constant temperature, while the ideal gas law uses the ideal gas constant R and applies to gases at varying temperatures.
Ask a question
0
Show Answer
Learn this concept