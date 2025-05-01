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Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions

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  • Scientific Notation
    A method for expressing very large or small numbers using a coefficient and a power of ten.
  • Exponent
    The power of ten indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by ten.
  • Coefficient
    The decimal value multiplied by a power of ten in scientific notation.
  • Decimal Place
    A position to the right of the decimal point, used to determine rounding in calculations.
  • Rounding
    The process of adjusting a number to a specified number of decimal places based on calculation rules.
  • Power
    The value indicating the number of times a base, such as ten, is used as a factor.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, important in multiplication and division.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition or subtraction performed on numbers.
  • Adjustment
    The process of changing a coefficient or exponent to align values for calculation.
  • Calculation
    The process of performing mathematical steps to find a result, following specific rules.
  • Value
    A numerical quantity expressed in scientific notation, consisting of a coefficient and exponent.
  • Base Ten
    The number system used in scientific notation, where each place represents a power of ten.
  • Constant Exponent
    A requirement for addition or subtraction in scientific notation, ensuring exponents are identical.
  • Transformation
    The act of converting a value to match another's exponent by shifting the decimal in the coefficient.
  • Reciprocal Relationship
    A rule where increasing the exponent requires decreasing the coefficient by moving the decimal.