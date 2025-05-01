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Scientific Notation A method for expressing very large or small numbers using a coefficient and a power of ten. Exponent The power of ten indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by ten. Coefficient The decimal value multiplied by a power of ten in scientific notation. Decimal Place A position to the right of the decimal point, used to determine rounding in calculations. Rounding The process of adjusting a number to a specified number of decimal places based on calculation rules. Power The value indicating the number of times a base, such as ten, is used as a factor. Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, important in multiplication and division. Operation A mathematical process such as addition or subtraction performed on numbers. Adjustment The process of changing a coefficient or exponent to align values for calculation. Calculation The process of performing mathematical steps to find a result, following specific rules. Value A numerical quantity expressed in scientific notation, consisting of a coefficient and exponent. Base Ten The number system used in scientific notation, where each place represents a power of ten. Constant Exponent A requirement for addition or subtraction in scientific notation, ensuring exponents are identical. Transformation The act of converting a value to match another's exponent by shifting the decimal in the coefficient. Reciprocal Relationship A rule where increasing the exponent requires decreasing the coefficient by moving the decimal.
Addition and Subtraction Operations definitions
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