Scientific Notation A method for expressing very large or small numbers using a coefficient and a power of ten.

Exponent The power of ten indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by ten.

Coefficient The decimal value multiplied by a power of ten in scientific notation.

Decimal Place A position to the right of the decimal point, used to determine rounding in calculations.

Rounding The process of adjusting a number to a specified number of decimal places based on calculation rules.

Power The value indicating the number of times a base, such as ten, is used as a factor.