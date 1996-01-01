Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Addition and subtraction of values in scientific notation.
Whenever we add or subtract values in scientific notation we must make sure the exponents are the same value.
Addition and Subtraction Operations
If the exponents are not the same then we transform the smaller value so that they do.
Addition and Subtraction Calculations 1
Addition and Subtraction Calculations 2