What must be true about the exponents when adding or subtracting values in scientific notation? The exponents must be the same before you can add or subtract the coefficients.

When adding or subtracting numbers in scientific notation, what happens to the exponent? The exponent remains constant during the operation.

How do you adjust a number in scientific notation if its exponent is smaller than the other number's exponent? Increase the smaller exponent to match the larger one by moving the decimal point of the coefficient in the opposite direction.

What is the relationship between changing the exponent and the coefficient in scientific notation? If you increase the exponent by 1, you decrease the coefficient by one decimal place, and vice versa.

What is the rule for decimal places when adding or subtracting in scientific notation? The final answer should have the least number of decimal places from the coefficients involved.

In the example 8.17 x 10^8 + 1.25 x 10^9, how is 8.17 x 10^8 adjusted? It is rewritten as 0.817 x 10^9 to match the exponent of the other term.