Transamination A reversible process exchanging an amino group with a keto group between amino acids and alpha-keto acids, catalyzed by transaminase.

Oxidative Deamination A reaction where glutamate is oxidized to alpha-ketoglutarate, releasing an ammonium ion and involving NAD+ reduction.

Amino Group A functional group containing nitrogen, removed from amino acids during catabolism in the liver.

Alpha-Keto Acid A molecule with a keto group adjacent to a carboxyl group, formed during transamination.

Glutamate An amino acid produced during transamination, serving as a key intermediate in amino group removal.

Alpha-Ketoglutarate A compound regenerated from glutamate during oxidative deamination, central to amino acid metabolism.