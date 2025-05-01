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Transamination A reversible process exchanging an amino group with a keto group between amino acids and alpha-keto acids, catalyzed by transaminase. Oxidative Deamination A reaction where glutamate is oxidized to alpha-ketoglutarate, releasing an ammonium ion and involving NAD+ reduction. Amino Group A functional group containing nitrogen, removed from amino acids during catabolism in the liver. Alpha-Keto Acid A molecule with a keto group adjacent to a carboxyl group, formed during transamination. Glutamate An amino acid produced during transamination, serving as a key intermediate in amino group removal. Alpha-Ketoglutarate A compound regenerated from glutamate during oxidative deamination, central to amino acid metabolism. Ammonium Ion A positively charged ion (NH4+) produced during oxidative deamination, entering the urea cycle. Transaminase An enzyme that catalyzes the exchange of amino and keto groups between amino acids and alpha-keto acids. Glutamate Dehydrogenase An enzyme facilitating the oxidation of glutamate to alpha-ketoglutarate, producing ammonium ion. NAD+ A coenzyme acting as an electron acceptor, reduced to NADH during oxidative deamination. NADH A high-energy molecule formed when NAD+ is reduced during the oxidation of glutamate. Urea Cycle A metabolic pathway where ammonium ions are converted to urea for excretion. Mitochondrial Matrix The compartment within mitochondria where oxidative deamination and parts of transamination occur. Cytosol The fluid portion of the cell where initial steps of amino acid catabolism, such as transamination, take place. Mitochondrial Membrane A barrier traversed during amino acid catabolism, separating cytosolic and mitochondrial processes.
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group definitions
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