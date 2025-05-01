What are the two main processes involved in amino acid catabolism in the liver? The two main processes are transamination and oxidative deamination.

What is the purpose of transamination in amino acid catabolism? Transamination exchanges the amino group of an amino acid with the keto group of an alpha-keto acid, forming glutamate and a new alpha-keto acid.

Which enzyme facilitates the transamination reaction? The enzyme transaminase, also called aminotransferase, facilitates transamination.

What is the key product formed during transamination? The key product is glutamate, which is formed from alpha-ketoglutarate.

Where does transamination primarily occur within the cell? Transamination occurs in the cytosol.

What is the second stage of amino acid catabolism after transamination? The second stage is oxidative deamination.