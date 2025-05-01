Amino Acid Catabolism Breakdown process where amino acid carbon skeletons are converted into energy-producing intermediates.

Glucogenic Amino Acids Subset that yields intermediates capable of synthesizing glucose via gluconeogenesis.

Ketogenic Amino Acids Subset that yields intermediates used exclusively for ketone body synthesis.

Gluconeogenesis Metabolic pathway generating glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors, including certain amino acids.

Ketogenesis Metabolic pathway producing ketone bodies from specific amino acid-derived intermediates.

Transamination Reaction transferring an amino group, resulting in the formation of an alpha-keto acid.