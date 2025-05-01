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Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms definitions

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  • Amino Acid Catabolism
    Breakdown process where amino acid carbon skeletons are converted into energy-producing intermediates.
  • Glucogenic Amino Acids
    Subset that yields intermediates capable of synthesizing glucose via gluconeogenesis.
  • Ketogenic Amino Acids
    Subset that yields intermediates used exclusively for ketone body synthesis.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    Metabolic pathway generating glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors, including certain amino acids.
  • Ketogenesis
    Metabolic pathway producing ketone bodies from specific amino acid-derived intermediates.
  • Transamination
    Reaction transferring an amino group, resulting in the formation of an alpha-keto acid.
  • Alpha-Keto Acid
    Product of transamination, representing the carbon skeleton ready for further metabolic processing.
  • Citric Acid Cycle
    Central metabolic pathway where carbon skeletons are converted into energy and biosynthetic precursors.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Key intermediate funneled into the citric acid cycle or used for ketone body synthesis.
  • Pyruvate
    Three-carbon intermediate linking glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and amino acid catabolism.
  • Oxaloacetate
    Four-carbon citric acid cycle intermediate essential for glucose synthesis.
  • Succinyl CoA
    Citric acid cycle intermediate formed from certain amino acids, crucial for energy production.
  • Fumarate
    Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, produced from the breakdown of specific amino acids.
  • Memory Tools
    Mnemonic devices designed to help recall amino acid groupings and their metabolic fates.