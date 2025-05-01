Back
Amino Acid Catabolism Breakdown process where amino acid carbon skeletons are converted into energy-producing intermediates. Glucogenic Amino Acids Subset that yields intermediates capable of synthesizing glucose via gluconeogenesis. Ketogenic Amino Acids Subset that yields intermediates used exclusively for ketone body synthesis. Gluconeogenesis Metabolic pathway generating glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors, including certain amino acids. Ketogenesis Metabolic pathway producing ketone bodies from specific amino acid-derived intermediates. Transamination Reaction transferring an amino group, resulting in the formation of an alpha-keto acid. Alpha-Keto Acid Product of transamination, representing the carbon skeleton ready for further metabolic processing. Citric Acid Cycle Central metabolic pathway where carbon skeletons are converted into energy and biosynthetic precursors. Acetyl CoA Key intermediate funneled into the citric acid cycle or used for ketone body synthesis. Pyruvate Three-carbon intermediate linking glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and amino acid catabolism. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon citric acid cycle intermediate essential for glucose synthesis. Succinyl CoA Citric acid cycle intermediate formed from certain amino acids, crucial for energy production. Fumarate Intermediate in the citric acid cycle, produced from the breakdown of specific amino acids. Memory Tools Mnemonic devices designed to help recall amino acid groupings and their metabolic fates.
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14