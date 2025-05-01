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What are the two main metabolic fates of amino acid carbon skeletons? The two main fates are entry into the citric acid cycle for gluconeogenesis (glucose synthesis) or ketogenesis (ketone body synthesis). Which amino acids are both glucogenic and ketogenic, according to the 'FIT' memory tool? Phenylalanine, Isoleucine, Threonine, Tryptophan, and Tyrosine are both glucogenic and ketogenic. Which amino acids are strictly ketogenic? Leucine and Lysine are strictly ketogenic amino acids. What is produced during the transamination of amino acids? Transamination produces an alpha-keto acid and a new amino acid. What is the significance of citric acid cycle intermediates in amino acid catabolism? Citric acid cycle intermediates can be used to synthesize glucose through gluconeogenesis. Why can't Acetyl CoA be used to create glucose? Acetyl CoA uses oxaloacetate at the start and produces oxaloacetate at the end of the citric acid cycle, resulting in a net gain of zero for glucose production. What is the memory tool for amino acids that form pyruvate? The memory tool is 'pirates gliding in water' for Glycine, Tryptophan, Cysteine, Serine, Threonine, and Alanine. Which amino acids are associated with oxaloacetate, and what is the memory tool? Aspartate and Asparagine are associated with oxaloacetate; the memory tool is 'aspire to eat asparagus.' What is the memory tool for amino acids connected to alpha-ketoglutarate? The tool is 'Alfred eating pro teen to fuel his arms and both glutes' for Proline, Histidine, Arginine, Glutamate, and Glutamine. Which amino acids are linked to succinyl CoA, and what is the memory tool? Valine, Methionine, and Isoleucine are linked to succinyl CoA; the memory tool is 'vanilla melon ice cream.' What is the memory tool for amino acids associated with fumarate? The tool is 'furious tires flying on asphalt' for Tyrosine, Phenylalanine, and Aspartate. Which amino acids are connected to Acetyl CoA, and what is the memory tool? Isoleucine, Leucine, Threonine, and Tryptophan are connected; the tool is 'ACE is losing a 3rd place trophy.' What is the memory tool for amino acids associated with Acetyl Acetyl CoA? The tool is 'a Saline tying loose knots with flowers' for Tyrosine, Leucine, Lysine, Tryptophan, and Phenylalanine. How are glucogenic amino acids identified in the chart discussed? Glucogenic amino acids are shown in blue boxes and are those not included in the FIT or strictly ketogenic groups. What is the main purpose of using memory tools in amino acid catabolism studies? Memory tools help students recall the intermediates and the amino acids connected to them, aiding in understanding their metabolic fates.
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms quiz
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