What are the two main metabolic fates of amino acid carbon skeletons? The two main fates are entry into the citric acid cycle for gluconeogenesis (glucose synthesis) or ketogenesis (ketone body synthesis).

Which amino acids are both glucogenic and ketogenic, according to the 'FIT' memory tool? Phenylalanine, Isoleucine, Threonine, Tryptophan, and Tyrosine are both glucogenic and ketogenic.

Which amino acids are strictly ketogenic? Leucine and Lysine are strictly ketogenic amino acids.

What is produced during the transamination of amino acids? Transamination produces an alpha-keto acid and a new amino acid.

What is the significance of citric acid cycle intermediates in amino acid catabolism? Citric acid cycle intermediates can be used to synthesize glucose through gluconeogenesis.

Why can't Acetyl CoA be used to create glucose? Acetyl CoA uses oxaloacetate at the start and produces oxaloacetate at the end of the citric acid cycle, resulting in a net gain of zero for glucose production.