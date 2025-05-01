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Amino Acid Three Letter Codes definitions

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  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain and abbreviation for efficient notation.
  • Three-Letter Code
    Standardized abbreviation using three letters to represent each amino acid for concise communication.
  • One-Letter Code
    Single-character abbreviation assigned to each amino acid for rapid sequence notation.
  • Abbreviation
    Shortened form of an amino acid's name, designed for quick writing and easy memorization.
  • Phonetic Alteration
    Modification of a code based on sound to aid in distinguishing certain amino acids.
  • Asparagine
    Amino acid with a unique three-letter code, ASN, not matching its first three letters.
  • Glutamine
    Amino acid represented by the three-letter code GLN, differing from its initial letters.
  • Tryptophan
    Amino acid with the three-letter code TRP, chosen for phonetic clarity.
  • Isoleucine
    Amino acid assigned the three-letter code ILE, distinct from its name's first three letters.
  • Mnemonic
    Memory aid, such as a phrase or image, used to recall the four uniquely coded amino acids.
  • Protein
    Macromolecule composed of amino acids, whose sequence can be efficiently described using abbreviations.
  • Symbol
    Letter or group of letters representing an amino acid in shorthand notation.
  • Sequence
    Order of amino acids in a protein, often written using three-letter or one-letter codes.
  • Identification
    Process of distinguishing amino acids using unique codes for clarity in communication.