Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain and abbreviation for efficient notation.

Three-Letter Code Standardized abbreviation using three letters to represent each amino acid for concise communication.

One-Letter Code Single-character abbreviation assigned to each amino acid for rapid sequence notation.

Abbreviation Shortened form of an amino acid's name, designed for quick writing and easy memorization.

Phonetic Alteration Modification of a code based on sound to aid in distinguishing certain amino acids.

Asparagine Amino acid with a unique three-letter code, ASN, not matching its first three letters.