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Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain and abbreviation for efficient notation. Three-Letter Code Standardized abbreviation using three letters to represent each amino acid for concise communication. One-Letter Code Single-character abbreviation assigned to each amino acid for rapid sequence notation. Abbreviation Shortened form of an amino acid's name, designed for quick writing and easy memorization. Phonetic Alteration Modification of a code based on sound to aid in distinguishing certain amino acids. Asparagine Amino acid with a unique three-letter code, ASN, not matching its first three letters. Glutamine Amino acid represented by the three-letter code GLN, differing from its initial letters. Tryptophan Amino acid with the three-letter code TRP, chosen for phonetic clarity. Isoleucine Amino acid assigned the three-letter code ILE, distinct from its name's first three letters. Mnemonic Memory aid, such as a phrase or image, used to recall the four uniquely coded amino acids. Protein Macromolecule composed of amino acids, whose sequence can be efficiently described using abbreviations. Symbol Letter or group of letters representing an amino acid in shorthand notation. Sequence Order of amino acids in a protein, often written using three-letter or one-letter codes. Identification Process of distinguishing amino acids using unique codes for clarity in communication.
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes definitions
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Amino Acid Three Letter Codes
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
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