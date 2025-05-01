What are the two main types of amino acid abbreviations? The two main types are the three-letter code and the one-letter code.

Why were amino acid abbreviations created? They were created for easy memorization and efficient discussion of amino acids.

How many amino acids use the first three letters of their name for the three-letter code? Sixteen out of twenty amino acids use the first three letters of their name for the three-letter code.

Which four amino acids do not follow the first-three-letters rule for their three-letter code? Asparagine, Glutamine, Tryptophan, and Isoleucine do not follow the rule.

What is the three-letter code for Asparagine? The three-letter code for Asparagine is ASN.

What is the three-letter code for Glutamine? The three-letter code for Glutamine is GLN.