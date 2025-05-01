Back
Triacylglycerols Major dietary fats broken down during digestion, yielding molecules that can be absorbed by intestinal cells. Monoacylglycerols Hydrolysis products formed after ester linkages in fats are severed, ready for absorption in the intestine. Ester Linkages Chemical bonds in fats that are broken by enzymes to release absorbable lipid fragments. Pancreatic Lipases Digestive enzymes in the small intestine responsible for breaking down fats into absorbable units. Emulsification Process that increases the surface area of fat droplets, aiding their breakdown and absorption. Intestinal Cells Sites within the digestive tract where lipid absorption and reassembly into larger fat molecules occur. Chylomicrons Lipoprotein particles that transport reassembled fats from the intestine into the bloodstream. Bloodstream Transport network that distributes absorbed and packaged fats to various tissues for energy or storage. Liver Organ that can receive transported fats for energy production after their absorption and packaging. Skeletal Muscle Tissue capable of utilizing transported fats for immediate energy needs. Adipose Cells Specialized storage sites for fats, compared to floppy disks for their role in energy reserve. Storage Process where excess fats are kept in specialized cells for future energy requirements. Hydrolysis Chemical reaction that splits fats into smaller, absorbable molecules using water and enzymes.
Digestion of Lipids definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13