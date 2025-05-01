Triacylglycerols Major dietary fats broken down during digestion, yielding molecules that can be absorbed by intestinal cells.

Monoacylglycerols Hydrolysis products formed after ester linkages in fats are severed, ready for absorption in the intestine.

Ester Linkages Chemical bonds in fats that are broken by enzymes to release absorbable lipid fragments.

Pancreatic Lipases Digestive enzymes in the small intestine responsible for breaking down fats into absorbable units.

Emulsification Process that increases the surface area of fat droplets, aiding their breakdown and absorption.

Intestinal Cells Sites within the digestive tract where lipid absorption and reassembly into larger fat molecules occur.