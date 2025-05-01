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Digestion of Lipids definitions

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  • Triacylglycerols
    Major dietary fats broken down during digestion, yielding molecules that can be absorbed by intestinal cells.
  • Monoacylglycerols
    Hydrolysis products formed after ester linkages in fats are severed, ready for absorption in the intestine.
  • Ester Linkages
    Chemical bonds in fats that are broken by enzymes to release absorbable lipid fragments.
  • Pancreatic Lipases
    Digestive enzymes in the small intestine responsible for breaking down fats into absorbable units.
  • Emulsification
    Process that increases the surface area of fat droplets, aiding their breakdown and absorption.
  • Intestinal Cells
    Sites within the digestive tract where lipid absorption and reassembly into larger fat molecules occur.
  • Chylomicrons
    Lipoprotein particles that transport reassembled fats from the intestine into the bloodstream.
  • Bloodstream
    Transport network that distributes absorbed and packaged fats to various tissues for energy or storage.
  • Liver
    Organ that can receive transported fats for energy production after their absorption and packaging.
  • Skeletal Muscle
    Tissue capable of utilizing transported fats for immediate energy needs.
  • Adipose Cells
    Specialized storage sites for fats, compared to floppy disks for their role in energy reserve.
  • Storage
    Process where excess fats are kept in specialized cells for future energy requirements.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction that splits fats into smaller, absorbable molecules using water and enzymes.