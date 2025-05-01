What happens to triacylglycerols (TAGs) after hydrolysis in the small intestine? TAGs are broken down into monoacylglycerols and fatty acids by pancreatic lipases, which are then absorbed into intestinal cells.

Which enzyme is responsible for breaking ester linkages in TAGs during lipid digestion? Pancreatic lipases break the ester linkages in TAGs during digestion in the small intestine.

What is the main product formed after TAG hydrolysis in the small intestine? The main product is monoacylglycerol, along with fatty acids.

What process helps monoacylglycerols and fatty acids enter intestinal cells? Emulsification aids the absorption of monoacylglycerols and fatty acids into intestinal cells.

What happens to monoacylglycerols inside intestinal cells during lipid digestion? Monoacylglycerols are reassembled into TAGs within the intestinal cells.

How are reassembled TAGs transported from intestinal cells? Reassembled TAGs are packaged into chylomicrons for transport.