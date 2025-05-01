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Digestion of Lipids quiz

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  • What happens to triacylglycerols (TAGs) after hydrolysis in the small intestine?
    TAGs are broken down into monoacylglycerols and fatty acids by pancreatic lipases, which are then absorbed into intestinal cells.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for breaking ester linkages in TAGs during lipid digestion?
    Pancreatic lipases break the ester linkages in TAGs during digestion in the small intestine.
  • What is the main product formed after TAG hydrolysis in the small intestine?
    The main product is monoacylglycerol, along with fatty acids.
  • What process helps monoacylglycerols and fatty acids enter intestinal cells?
    Emulsification aids the absorption of monoacylglycerols and fatty acids into intestinal cells.
  • What happens to monoacylglycerols inside intestinal cells during lipid digestion?
    Monoacylglycerols are reassembled into TAGs within the intestinal cells.
  • How are reassembled TAGs transported from intestinal cells?
    Reassembled TAGs are packaged into chylomicrons for transport.
  • What is a chylomicron?
    A chylomicron is a lipoprotein particle that transports TAGs from intestinal cells into the bloodstream.
  • What is the next step after chylomicrons are formed in intestinal cells?
    Chylomicrons exit the intestinal cells and enter the bloodstream.
  • Where do chylomicrons go after entering the bloodstream?
    Chylomicrons are transported to various cells for energy production or storage.
  • Which cells use chylomicrons for energy production?
    Liver and skeletal muscle cells use chylomicrons for energy production.
  • What happens to chylomicrons in adipose cells?
    Chylomicrons are stored in adipose cells for later use.
  • What analogy is used to describe the storage function of adipose cells?
    Adipose cell storage is compared to a floppy disk, representing a form of storage.
  • Why are TAGs not directly absorbed into the blood after hydrolysis?
    TAGs must first be broken down and reassembled before they can be transported in the blood.
  • What are the two main fates of chylomicrons after entering the bloodstream?
    Chylomicrons are either used for energy production or stored in adipose cells.
  • What role do fatty acids from TAGs play in energy production?
    Fatty acids from TAGs are used by cells like the liver and skeletal muscle to produce energy.