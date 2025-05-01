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Amino Acids Building blocks resulting from protein breakdown, absorbed and used for new protein synthesis in the body. Stomach Acid Substance responsible for denaturing proteins, making them more accessible to enzymatic action. Denaturation Process where protein structure unravels, exposing peptide bonds for further enzymatic breakdown. Polypeptides Short chains formed from partially digested proteins, serving as intermediates before full breakdown. Pepsin Enzyme in the stomach that cleaves proteins into smaller polypeptide fragments. Proteases Group of enzymes in the small intestine that catalyze the hydrolysis of polypeptides into amino acids. Trypsin Protease in the small intestine that further splits polypeptides into smaller peptide units and amino acids. Chymotrypsin Enzyme in the small intestine specializing in breaking peptide bonds within polypeptides. Hydrolysis Chemical reaction involving water that splits peptide bonds during protein digestion. Intestinal Cells Structures lining the small intestine responsible for absorbing amino acids into the bloodstream. Bloodstream Transport system that delivers absorbed amino acids from the intestine to various body cells. Mechanical Digestion Physical process in the mouth and stomach that breaks food into smaller pieces, aiding chemical digestion. Protein Synthesis Cellular process utilizing absorbed amino acids to build new proteins required by the body.
Digestion of Proteins definitions
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