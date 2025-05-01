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Digestion of Proteins definitions

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  • Amino Acids
    Building blocks resulting from protein breakdown, absorbed and used for new protein synthesis in the body.
  • Stomach Acid
    Substance responsible for denaturing proteins, making them more accessible to enzymatic action.
  • Denaturation
    Process where protein structure unravels, exposing peptide bonds for further enzymatic breakdown.
  • Polypeptides
    Short chains formed from partially digested proteins, serving as intermediates before full breakdown.
  • Pepsin
    Enzyme in the stomach that cleaves proteins into smaller polypeptide fragments.
  • Proteases
    Group of enzymes in the small intestine that catalyze the hydrolysis of polypeptides into amino acids.
  • Trypsin
    Protease in the small intestine that further splits polypeptides into smaller peptide units and amino acids.
  • Chymotrypsin
    Enzyme in the small intestine specializing in breaking peptide bonds within polypeptides.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical reaction involving water that splits peptide bonds during protein digestion.
  • Intestinal Cells
    Structures lining the small intestine responsible for absorbing amino acids into the bloodstream.
  • Bloodstream
    Transport system that delivers absorbed amino acids from the intestine to various body cells.
  • Mechanical Digestion
    Physical process in the mouth and stomach that breaks food into smaller pieces, aiding chemical digestion.
  • Protein Synthesis
    Cellular process utilizing absorbed amino acids to build new proteins required by the body.