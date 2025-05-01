Amino Acids Building blocks resulting from protein breakdown, absorbed and used for new protein synthesis in the body.

Stomach Acid Substance responsible for denaturing proteins, making them more accessible to enzymatic action.

Denaturation Process where protein structure unravels, exposing peptide bonds for further enzymatic breakdown.

Polypeptides Short chains formed from partially digested proteins, serving as intermediates before full breakdown.

Pepsin Enzyme in the stomach that cleaves proteins into smaller polypeptide fragments.

Proteases Group of enzymes in the small intestine that catalyze the hydrolysis of polypeptides into amino acids.