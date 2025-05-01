What is the main purpose of protein digestion? The main purpose is to break down proteins into amino acids for the synthesis of new proteins.

Where does protein digestion begin? Protein digestion begins in the stomach.

Where is the final hydrolysis of proteins completed? Final hydrolysis of proteins is completed in the small intestine.

What happens to proteins in the stomach during digestion? Stomach acid denatures proteins, and pepsin breaks them into polypeptides.

Which enzyme in the stomach is responsible for breaking down proteins? Pepsin is the enzyme in the stomach that breaks down proteins into polypeptides.

What is the role of stomach acid in protein digestion? Stomach acid denatures proteins, making them easier for enzymes to break down.