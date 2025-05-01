Skip to main content
Back

Digestion of Proteins quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main purpose of protein digestion?
    The main purpose is to break down proteins into amino acids for the synthesis of new proteins.
  • Where does protein digestion begin?
    Protein digestion begins in the stomach.
  • Where is the final hydrolysis of proteins completed?
    Final hydrolysis of proteins is completed in the small intestine.
  • What happens to proteins in the stomach during digestion?
    Stomach acid denatures proteins, and pepsin breaks them into polypeptides.
  • Which enzyme in the stomach is responsible for breaking down proteins?
    Pepsin is the enzyme in the stomach that breaks down proteins into polypeptides.
  • What is the role of stomach acid in protein digestion?
    Stomach acid denatures proteins, making them easier for enzymes to break down.
  • What are the main proteases in the small intestine involved in protein digestion?
    Trypsin and chymotrypsin are the main proteases in the small intestine.
  • What do proteases in the small intestine do to polypeptides?
    Proteases hydrolyze polypeptides into free amino acids.
  • How are amino acids absorbed after protein digestion?
    Amino acids are absorbed into the bloodstream through the intestinal cells.
  • What is the sequence of events in protein digestion as described by points a, b, c, and d?
    A: Denaturation and partial hydrolysis in the stomach; B: Enzyme action in the small intestine; C: Absorption of amino acids; D: Delivery to cells.
  • What is the function of pepsin in the stomach?
    Pepsin breaks large proteins into smaller polypeptides.
  • What happens to proteins after they are denatured in the stomach?
    They are partially hydrolyzed into polypeptides by pepsin.
  • What is the fate of free amino acids after absorption?
    They are delivered to various cells in the body via the bloodstream.
  • Which part of protein digestion involves absorption through intestinal cells?
    Part C involves the absorption of amino acids through intestinal cells.
  • Why is mechanical digestion in the mouth important for protein digestion?
    Mechanical digestion breaks food into smaller pieces, making it easier for stomach acid and enzymes to act on proteins.