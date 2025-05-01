Stereoisomers Molecules sharing molecular formula and connectivity but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms.

Chiral Molecules Structures that cannot be superimposed on their mirror images, often due to asymmetric carbon atoms.

Mirror Image A spatial arrangement that reflects another structure, appearing as its reversed counterpart.

Chiral Center An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable forms.

Configuration The specific spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center in a molecule.

Enantiomers Pairs of chiral molecules with opposite configurations at all chiral centers, forming non-superimposable mirror images.