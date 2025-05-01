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Enantiomers vs Diastereomers definitions

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  • Stereoisomers
    Molecules sharing molecular formula and connectivity but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms.
  • Chiral Molecules
    Structures that cannot be superimposed on their mirror images, often due to asymmetric carbon atoms.
  • Mirror Image
    A spatial arrangement that reflects another structure, appearing as its reversed counterpart.
  • Chiral Center
    An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable forms.
  • Configuration
    The specific spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center in a molecule.
  • Enantiomers
    Pairs of chiral molecules with opposite configurations at all chiral centers, forming non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Diastereomers
    Stereoisomers that are not mirror images, differing at some but not all chiral centers.
  • Molecular Formula
    A notation indicating the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule.
  • Connectivity
    The sequence in which atoms are bonded together within a molecule.
  • Spatial Orientation
    The three-dimensional positioning of atoms or groups within a molecule.
  • Non-superimposable
    Describes objects or molecules that cannot be placed over each other to give a perfect match.
  • 2ⁿ Rule
    A formula used to calculate the maximum number of possible stereoisomers, where n is the number of chiral centers.