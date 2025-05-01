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Stereoisomers Molecules sharing molecular formula and connectivity but differing in three-dimensional arrangement of atoms. Chiral Molecules Structures that cannot be superimposed on their mirror images, often due to asymmetric carbon atoms. Mirror Image A spatial arrangement that reflects another structure, appearing as its reversed counterpart. Chiral Center An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable forms. Configuration The specific spatial arrangement of atoms around a chiral center in a molecule. Enantiomers Pairs of chiral molecules with opposite configurations at all chiral centers, forming non-superimposable mirror images. Diastereomers Stereoisomers that are not mirror images, differing at some but not all chiral centers. Molecular Formula A notation indicating the types and numbers of atoms present in a molecule. Connectivity The sequence in which atoms are bonded together within a molecule. Spatial Orientation The three-dimensional positioning of atoms or groups within a molecule. Non-superimposable Describes objects or molecules that cannot be placed over each other to give a perfect match. 2ⁿ Rule A formula used to calculate the maximum number of possible stereoisomers, where n is the number of chiral centers.
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers definitions
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