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What is the main difference between enantiomers and diastereomers? Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, while diastereomers are not mirror images. How do stereoisomers differ from each other? Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in their spatial orientation. What makes a molecule chiral? A molecule is chiral if it has a non-superimposable mirror image. How are enantiomers related at their chiral centers? Enantiomers have opposite configurations at all their chiral centers. How are diastereomers related at their chiral centers? Diastereomers have some chiral centers that are the same and some that are different. What is the formula to determine the number of possible stereoisomers for a molecule? The number of stereoisomers is 2 to the power of the number of chiral centers (2^n). If a molecule has 2 chiral centers, how many stereoisomers can it have? It can have up to 4 stereoisomers. What does it mean if two molecules are non-superimposable mirror images? It means they are enantiomers. How can you tell if two molecules are diastereomers? If some chiral centers are the same and some are different between the two molecules, they are diastereomers. What is true about all chiral centers in enantiomers? All chiral centers have opposite configurations in enantiomers. Are diastereomers mirror images of each other? No, diastereomers are not mirror images of each other. If two molecules have all chiral centers different, what are they? They are enantiomers. If two molecules have only some chiral centers different, what are they? They are diastereomers. What is the relationship between structures A and B if they are mirror images? They are enantiomers. What is the relationship between structures A and C if one chiral center is the same and one is different? They are diastereomers.
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