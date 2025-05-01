What is the main difference between enantiomers and diastereomers? Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, while diastereomers are not mirror images.

How do stereoisomers differ from each other? Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in their spatial orientation.

What makes a molecule chiral? A molecule is chiral if it has a non-superimposable mirror image.

How are enantiomers related at their chiral centers? Enantiomers have opposite configurations at all their chiral centers.

How are diastereomers related at their chiral centers? Diastereomers have some chiral centers that are the same and some that are different.

What is the formula to determine the number of possible stereoisomers for a molecule? The number of stereoisomers is 2 to the power of the number of chiral centers (2^n).