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Enantiomers vs Diastereomers quiz

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  • What is the main difference between enantiomers and diastereomers?
    Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, while diastereomers are not mirror images.
  • How do stereoisomers differ from each other?
    Stereoisomers have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in their spatial orientation.
  • What makes a molecule chiral?
    A molecule is chiral if it has a non-superimposable mirror image.
  • How are enantiomers related at their chiral centers?
    Enantiomers have opposite configurations at all their chiral centers.
  • How are diastereomers related at their chiral centers?
    Diastereomers have some chiral centers that are the same and some that are different.
  • What is the formula to determine the number of possible stereoisomers for a molecule?
    The number of stereoisomers is 2 to the power of the number of chiral centers (2^n).
  • If a molecule has 2 chiral centers, how many stereoisomers can it have?
    It can have up to 4 stereoisomers.
  • What does it mean if two molecules are non-superimposable mirror images?
    It means they are enantiomers.
  • How can you tell if two molecules are diastereomers?
    If some chiral centers are the same and some are different between the two molecules, they are diastereomers.
  • What is true about all chiral centers in enantiomers?
    All chiral centers have opposite configurations in enantiomers.
  • Are diastereomers mirror images of each other?
    No, diastereomers are not mirror images of each other.
  • If two molecules have all chiral centers different, what are they?
    They are enantiomers.
  • If two molecules have only some chiral centers different, what are they?
    They are diastereomers.
  • What is the relationship between structures A and B if they are mirror images?
    They are enantiomers.
  • What is the relationship between structures A and C if one chiral center is the same and one is different?
    They are diastereomers.