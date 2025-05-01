Back
What happens to molecules during an endothermic reaction? Molecules absorb thermal energy, speed up, and may break bonds. What phase change occurs when a solid absorbs enough heat in an endothermic reaction? The solid melts and becomes a liquid. What is the term for the phase change from solid to liquid in thermochemistry? It is called melting or fusion. What is vaporization in the context of endothermic reactions? Vaporization is the phase change from liquid to gas. What is sublimation? Sublimation is the phase change from solid directly to gas. How does an endothermic reaction feel to the touch? It feels cold because it absorbs heat from your hand. What does a positive delta h (enthalpy change) indicate in an energy diagram? It indicates an endothermic reaction where products have higher energy than reactants. Where do reactants and products appear on an endothermic energy diagram? Reactants start at a lower energy and products end at a higher energy. What happens to molecules during an exothermic reaction? Molecules release thermal energy, slow down, and form bonds. What phase change occurs when gas molecules release heat in an exothermic reaction? They condense into a liquid. What is the term for the phase change from liquid to solid in exothermic reactions? It is called freezing. What is deposition in the context of exothermic reactions? Deposition is the phase change from gas directly to solid. How does an exothermic reaction feel to the touch? It feels warm because it releases heat to your hand. What does a negative delta h (enthalpy change) indicate in an energy diagram? It indicates an exothermic reaction where products have lower energy than reactants. Where do reactants and products appear on an exothermic energy diagram? Reactants start at a higher energy and products end at a lower energy.
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Bond Energy
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules