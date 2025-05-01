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Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz

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  • What happens to molecules during an endothermic reaction?
    Molecules absorb thermal energy, speed up, and may break bonds.
  • What phase change occurs when a solid absorbs enough heat in an endothermic reaction?
    The solid melts and becomes a liquid.
  • What is the term for the phase change from solid to liquid in thermochemistry?
    It is called melting or fusion.
  • What is vaporization in the context of endothermic reactions?
    Vaporization is the phase change from liquid to gas.
  • What is sublimation?
    Sublimation is the phase change from solid directly to gas.
  • How does an endothermic reaction feel to the touch?
    It feels cold because it absorbs heat from your hand.
  • What does a positive delta h (enthalpy change) indicate in an energy diagram?
    It indicates an endothermic reaction where products have higher energy than reactants.
  • Where do reactants and products appear on an endothermic energy diagram?
    Reactants start at a lower energy and products end at a higher energy.
  • What happens to molecules during an exothermic reaction?
    Molecules release thermal energy, slow down, and form bonds.
  • What phase change occurs when gas molecules release heat in an exothermic reaction?
    They condense into a liquid.
  • What is the term for the phase change from liquid to solid in exothermic reactions?
    It is called freezing.
  • What is deposition in the context of exothermic reactions?
    Deposition is the phase change from gas directly to solid.
  • How does an exothermic reaction feel to the touch?
    It feels warm because it releases heat to your hand.
  • What does a negative delta h (enthalpy change) indicate in an energy diagram?
    It indicates an exothermic reaction where products have lower energy than reactants.
  • Where do reactants and products appear on an exothermic energy diagram?
    Reactants start at a higher energy and products end at a lower energy.