What happens to molecules during an endothermic reaction? Molecules absorb thermal energy, speed up, and may break bonds.

What phase change occurs when a solid absorbs enough heat in an endothermic reaction? The solid melts and becomes a liquid.

What is the term for the phase change from solid to liquid in thermochemistry? It is called melting or fusion.

What is vaporization in the context of endothermic reactions? Vaporization is the phase change from liquid to gas.

What is sublimation? Sublimation is the phase change from solid directly to gas.

How does an endothermic reaction feel to the touch? It feels cold because it absorbs heat from your hand.