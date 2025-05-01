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Endothermic Reaction Heat-absorbing process where molecules gain energy, speed up, and may break bonds, often causing phase changes like melting or vaporization. Exothermic Reaction Heat-releasing process where molecules lose energy, slow down, and form bonds, often resulting in condensation or freezing. Thermal Energy Form of energy transferred as heat, influencing molecular motion and phase changes during chemical reactions. Bond Breaking Process requiring energy input, leading to separation of atoms within molecules, common in heat-absorbing reactions. Bond Formation Process where atoms join together, releasing energy, typical in heat-releasing reactions. Phase Change Transition between states of matter, such as solid to liquid or liquid to gas, driven by energy absorption or release. Fusion Transition from solid to liquid, requiring absorption of heat, also known as melting. Vaporization Transition from liquid to gas, involving energy absorption to separate molecules. Sublimation Direct transition from solid to gas, bypassing the liquid phase, requiring significant energy input. Condensation Transition from gas to liquid, involving energy release as molecules come closer together. Freezing Transition from liquid to solid, where molecules lose energy and arrange into a fixed structure. Deposition Direct transition from gas to solid, skipping the liquid phase, accompanied by energy release. Energy Diagram Graphical representation showing energy changes of reactants and products during a chemical reaction. Enthalpy Measure of total heat content in a system, indicating energy absorbed or released during reactions. Delta H Symbol representing the change in enthalpy, positive for heat absorption and negative for heat release.
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions definitions
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Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
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