Endothermic Reaction Heat-absorbing process where molecules gain energy, speed up, and may break bonds, often causing phase changes like melting or vaporization.

Exothermic Reaction Heat-releasing process where molecules lose energy, slow down, and form bonds, often resulting in condensation or freezing.

Thermal Energy Form of energy transferred as heat, influencing molecular motion and phase changes during chemical reactions.

Bond Breaking Process requiring energy input, leading to separation of atoms within molecules, common in heat-absorbing reactions.

Bond Formation Process where atoms join together, releasing energy, typical in heat-releasing reactions.

Phase Change Transition between states of matter, such as solid to liquid or liquid to gas, driven by energy absorption or release.