Enzyme Inhibition A process that decreases the rate of catalyzed reactions by interfering with enzyme activity through inhibitor binding.

Inhibitor A small molecule or ion that attaches to an enzyme, reducing its effectiveness by blocking or altering its active or non-active site.

Active Site A region on an enzyme where the substrate binds and the catalytic reaction occurs; often targeted by competitive inhibitors.

Competitive Inhibition A type of interference where a molecule similar in shape and size to the substrate occupies the active site, preventing substrate access.

Noncompetitive Inhibition A form of interference where a molecule binds to a site other than the active site, causing a shape change that reduces enzyme activity.

Allosteric Site A region on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where noncompetitive inhibitors bind to induce conformational changes.