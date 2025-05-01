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Enzyme Inhibition definitions

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  • Enzyme Inhibition
    A process that decreases the rate of catalyzed reactions by interfering with enzyme activity through inhibitor binding.
  • Inhibitor
    A small molecule or ion that attaches to an enzyme, reducing its effectiveness by blocking or altering its active or non-active site.
  • Active Site
    A region on an enzyme where the substrate binds and the catalytic reaction occurs; often targeted by competitive inhibitors.
  • Competitive Inhibition
    A type of interference where a molecule similar in shape and size to the substrate occupies the active site, preventing substrate access.
  • Noncompetitive Inhibition
    A form of interference where a molecule binds to a site other than the active site, causing a shape change that reduces enzyme activity.
  • Allosteric Site
    A region on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where noncompetitive inhibitors bind to induce conformational changes.
  • Reversible Inhibition
    A temporary decrease in enzyme activity that can be undone by increasing substrate concentration or using special agents.
  • Irreversible Inhibition
    A permanent loss of enzyme function, often due to covalent attachment of an inhibitor, as seen with poisons or venoms.
  • Substrate
    A molecule that binds to the active site of an enzyme and undergoes a chemical transformation during the reaction.
  • Covalent Interaction
    A strong chemical bond formed between an inhibitor and an enzyme, typically resulting in permanent inhibition.
  • Noncovalent Interaction
    A reversible and weaker association between an inhibitor and an enzyme, common in reversible inhibition.
  • Shape Change
    A structural alteration in an enzyme, often induced by noncompetitive inhibitors, that reduces substrate binding efficiency.
  • Heavy Metals
    Elements that commonly act as noncompetitive inhibitors by binding to non-active sites and altering enzyme structure.
  • Ibuprofen
    A pharmaceutical example of a competitive inhibitor that blocks the active site of specific enzymes.
  • Venoms
    Toxic substances that can cause irreversible inhibition by permanently disabling enzyme activity through covalent binding.