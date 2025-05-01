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Enzyme Inhibition quiz

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  • What is enzyme inhibition?
    Enzyme inhibition is the decrease of catalyzed reaction rates due to an inhibitor binding to the enzyme and interfering with its activity.
  • What types of molecules can act as enzyme inhibitors?
    Small molecules or ions can act as enzyme inhibitors.
  • Where does a competitive inhibitor bind on an active enzyme?
    A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site of the enzyme.
  • How does a competitive inhibitor affect substrate binding?
    It blocks the substrate from binding to the active site by occupying it.
  • What is an example of a competitive inhibitor?
    Ibuprofen is an example of a competitive inhibitor.
  • How can the effect of a reversible competitive inhibitor be reduced?
    Increasing the concentration of the substrate can reduce the effect of a reversible competitive inhibitor.
  • Where does a noncompetitive inhibitor bind on an enzyme?
    A noncompetitive inhibitor binds to a non-active site, such as an allosteric site.
  • Does a noncompetitive inhibitor resemble the substrate?
    No, a noncompetitive inhibitor does not resemble the substrate in shape.
  • What is a typical example of a noncompetitive inhibitor?
    Heavy metals are typical examples of noncompetitive inhibitors.
  • How does noncompetitive inhibition affect the enzyme's active site?
    It causes a shape change in the enzyme, which affects the active site's ability to bind the substrate.
  • How can reversible noncompetitive inhibition be reversed?
    Special agents can be used to bind the inhibitor and prevent it from binding to the enzyme.
  • What is the difference between reversible and irreversible inhibition?
    Reversible inhibition allows the enzyme to regain activity, while irreversible inhibition causes permanent loss of enzyme activity.
  • What type of interaction is involved in irreversible inhibition?
    Irreversible inhibition often involves covalent binding of the inhibitor to the enzyme's active site.
  • Give an example of substances that cause irreversible inhibition.
    Poisons and venoms are examples of substances that cause irreversible inhibition.
  • What is the effect of irreversible inhibition on enzyme activity?
    Irreversible inhibition results in permanent loss of enzyme activity.