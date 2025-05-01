What is enzyme inhibition? Enzyme inhibition is the decrease of catalyzed reaction rates due to an inhibitor binding to the enzyme and interfering with its activity.

What types of molecules can act as enzyme inhibitors? Small molecules or ions can act as enzyme inhibitors.

Where does a competitive inhibitor bind on an active enzyme? A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site of the enzyme.

How does a competitive inhibitor affect substrate binding? It blocks the substrate from binding to the active site by occupying it.

What is an example of a competitive inhibitor? Ibuprofen is an example of a competitive inhibitor.

How can the effect of a reversible competitive inhibitor be reduced? Increasing the concentration of the substrate can reduce the effect of a reversible competitive inhibitor.