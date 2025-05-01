Enzyme Protein molecule whose activity can be regulated by chemical group addition or removal on its polypeptide chain.

Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids forming the backbone of protein molecules, including enzymes.

Zymogen Inactive enzyme precursor containing an extra polypeptide segment, requiring cleavage for activation.

Proenzyme Inactive form of an enzyme, synonymous with zymogen, activated by removal of a specific segment.

Hydrolysis Chemical process involving water to cleave and remove a segment from a polypeptide, activating certain enzymes.

Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to an enzyme, often switching it from inactive to active state.