Skip to main content
Back

Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Enzyme
    Protein molecule whose activity can be regulated by chemical group addition or removal on its polypeptide chain.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids forming the backbone of protein molecules, including enzymes.
  • Zymogen
    Inactive enzyme precursor containing an extra polypeptide segment, requiring cleavage for activation.
  • Proenzyme
    Inactive form of an enzyme, synonymous with zymogen, activated by removal of a specific segment.
  • Hydrolysis
    Chemical process involving water to cleave and remove a segment from a polypeptide, activating certain enzymes.
  • Phosphorylation
    Addition of a phosphate group to an enzyme, often switching it from inactive to active state.
  • Dephosphorylation
    Removal of a phosphate group from an enzyme, which can activate or deactivate the enzyme depending on its type.
  • Phosphate Group
    Chemical group whose attachment or removal alters enzyme activity, represented by the letter 'P' in diagrams.
  • Kinase
    Enzyme responsible for attaching a phosphate group to another enzyme, facilitating phosphorylation.
  • Phosphatase
    Enzyme that removes a phosphate group from another enzyme, enabling dephosphorylation.
  • Covalent Modification
    Regulatory mechanism involving the addition or removal of chemical groups to alter enzyme function.
  • Activation
    Transition of an enzyme from an inactive to an active state, often through structural change.
  • Cleavage
    Process of cutting a polypeptide segment, typically by hydrolysis, to convert an inactive enzyme to its active form.