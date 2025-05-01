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Enzyme Protein molecule whose activity can be regulated by chemical group addition or removal on its polypeptide chain. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids forming the backbone of protein molecules, including enzymes. Zymogen Inactive enzyme precursor containing an extra polypeptide segment, requiring cleavage for activation. Proenzyme Inactive form of an enzyme, synonymous with zymogen, activated by removal of a specific segment. Hydrolysis Chemical process involving water to cleave and remove a segment from a polypeptide, activating certain enzymes. Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to an enzyme, often switching it from inactive to active state. Dephosphorylation Removal of a phosphate group from an enzyme, which can activate or deactivate the enzyme depending on its type. Phosphate Group Chemical group whose attachment or removal alters enzyme activity, represented by the letter 'P' in diagrams. Kinase Enzyme responsible for attaching a phosphate group to another enzyme, facilitating phosphorylation. Phosphatase Enzyme that removes a phosphate group from another enzyme, enabling dephosphorylation. Covalent Modification Regulatory mechanism involving the addition or removal of chemical groups to alter enzyme function. Activation Transition of an enzyme from an inactive to an active state, often through structural change. Cleavage Process of cutting a polypeptide segment, typically by hydrolysis, to convert an inactive enzyme to its active form.
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification definitions
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