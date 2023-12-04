Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification
Covalent Modification/Zymogens Concept 1
Zymogens Example 1
Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, and (c) zymogen activation with each of the following:
_______ Pepsinogen is converted into its active form (pepsin) by losing 44 amino acids from its primary structure.
_______ A small molecule attaches to the enzyme and makes an active site available to a substrate.
_______ The end-product of a metabolic pathway decreases the activity of the enzyme in the first step.
_______ Alanine binds to pyruvate kinase and reduces active site availability for the enzyme’s substrate.
Phosphorylation/Dephosphorylation Concept 2
Phosphorylation/Dephosphorylation Example 2
Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, (c) zymogen activation, and (d) phosphorylation/dephosphorylation with each of the following:
_______ Proline inhibits glutamate 5-kinase, the enzyme in the first step of the biosynthesis of proline from glutamate.
_______ Glycogen synthase loses its catalytic activity when it is phosphorylated.
_______ Proelastase is converted to its active form elastase when it loses some part of its polypeptide backbone.
_______ Adenosine monophosphate binds to phosphofructokinase-1 and increases its activity.