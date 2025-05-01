What is a zymogen? A zymogen is an enzyme produced in an inactive form with an extra polypeptide segment. It becomes active when this segment is removed by hydrolysis.

How is a zymogen activated? A zymogen is activated by cleavage, specifically by hydrolysis that removes the extra polypeptide segment. This transforms the enzyme from inactive to active.

What is phosphorylation in enzyme regulation? Phosphorylation is the addition of a phosphate group to an enzyme's polypeptide chain. This process is typically carried out by a kinase.

What enzyme is responsible for phosphorylation? A kinase is the enzyme responsible for adding a phosphate group to an enzyme during phosphorylation. This often activates the enzyme.

What is dephosphorylation? Dephosphorylation is the removal of a phosphate group from an enzyme's polypeptide chain. This process is typically carried out by a phosphatase.

What enzyme is responsible for dephosphorylation? A phosphatase is the enzyme responsible for removing a phosphate group from an enzyme during dephosphorylation. This can activate certain enzymes.