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Glycerol Metabolism quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism?
    The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis.
  • What is the secondary function of glycerol metabolism?
    The secondary function is energy storage via gluconeogenesis.
  • What are the products of triglyceride hydrolysis?
    Triglyceride hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids.
  • Where does glycerol travel after being released from triglycerides?
    Glycerol travels to the liver for further metabolic reactions.
  • What is the first reaction in glycerol metabolism?
    The first reaction is the phosphorylation of glycerol to glycerol 3-phosphate.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol?
    Glycerol kinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol.
  • What molecule provides the phosphate group in the first reaction of glycerol metabolism?
    ATP provides the phosphate group and is converted to ADP.
  • What is the product of the first reaction in glycerol metabolism?
    The product is glycerol 3-phosphate.
  • What type of reaction is the second step of glycerol metabolism?
    The second step is an oxidation reaction.
  • Which enzyme catalyzes the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate?
    Glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes this reaction.
  • What is the product of the second reaction in glycerol metabolism?
    The product is dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP).
  • What coenzyme is reduced during the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate?
    NAD+ is reduced to NADH during this reaction.
  • Into which metabolic pathways can DHAP enter after being formed?
    DHAP can enter glycolysis to become pyruvate or gluconeogenesis to form glucose.
  • What class of enzyme is used in oxidation reactions like the second step of glycerol metabolism?
    Dehydrogenase enzymes are used in oxidation reactions.
  • What happens to the secondary alcohol group in glycerol 3-phosphate during its oxidation?
    The secondary alcohol is oxidized to a ketone, forming DHAP.