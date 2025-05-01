What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism? The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis.

What is the secondary function of glycerol metabolism? The secondary function is energy storage via gluconeogenesis.

What are the products of triglyceride hydrolysis? Triglyceride hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids.

Where does glycerol travel after being released from triglycerides? Glycerol travels to the liver for further metabolic reactions.

What is the first reaction in glycerol metabolism? The first reaction is the phosphorylation of glycerol to glycerol 3-phosphate.

Which enzyme catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol? Glycerol kinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol.