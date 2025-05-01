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What is the main purpose of glycerol metabolism? The main purpose is ATP production through glycolysis. What is the secondary function of glycerol metabolism? The secondary function is energy storage via gluconeogenesis. What are the products of triglyceride hydrolysis? Triglyceride hydrolysis produces glycerol and three fatty acids. Where does glycerol travel after being released from triglycerides? Glycerol travels to the liver for further metabolic reactions. What is the first reaction in glycerol metabolism? The first reaction is the phosphorylation of glycerol to glycerol 3-phosphate. Which enzyme catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol? Glycerol kinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glycerol. What molecule provides the phosphate group in the first reaction of glycerol metabolism? ATP provides the phosphate group and is converted to ADP. What is the product of the first reaction in glycerol metabolism? The product is glycerol 3-phosphate. What type of reaction is the second step of glycerol metabolism? The second step is an oxidation reaction. Which enzyme catalyzes the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate? Glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase catalyzes this reaction. What is the product of the second reaction in glycerol metabolism? The product is dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP). What coenzyme is reduced during the oxidation of glycerol 3-phosphate? NAD+ is reduced to NADH during this reaction. Into which metabolic pathways can DHAP enter after being formed? DHAP can enter glycolysis to become pyruvate or gluconeogenesis to form glucose. What class of enzyme is used in oxidation reactions like the second step of glycerol metabolism? Dehydrogenase enzymes are used in oxidation reactions. What happens to the secondary alcohol group in glycerol 3-phosphate during its oxidation? The secondary alcohol is oxidized to a ketone, forming DHAP.
Glycerol Metabolism quiz
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