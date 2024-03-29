Glycerol Metabolism - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Glycerol Metabolism Concept 1
Glycerol Metabolism Concept 2
Glycerol Metabolism Example 1
Glycerol Metabolism Concept 3
Glycerol Metabolism Concept 4
Glycerol Metabolism Example 2
Which of the following outlines the overall pathway of glycerol metabolism?
(1) Phosphorylation (2) Decarboxylation (3) Reduction
(1) Cleavage of a triacylglycerol (2) Phosphorylation (3) Oxidation
(1) Carboxylation (2) Phosphorylation (3) Decarboxylation
(1) Oxidation & Decarboxylation (2) Isomerization (3) Cleavage of a triacylglycerol (4) Hydration
Which of the following represents the complete chemical reaction for the two stages of glycerol metabolism?
Glycerol + NAD+ + ADP → Glycerol-3-phosphate + NADH + ATP
Glycerol + NAD+ + ATP → DHAP + NADH + H+ + ADP
Glycerol-3-phosphate + NADH + H+ → Glycerol + ADP + Pi
Fatty acid + NaOH + H2O → Glycerol + NADH + H2
The glycerol derived from lipolysis of a triglyceride molecule is converted into glycerol-3-phosphate followed by dihydroxyacetone phosphate. Which step does this dihydroxyacetone phosphate enter in terms of glycolysis?
Step 1
Step 3
Step 5
Step 10