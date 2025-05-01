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Glycerol Metabolism definitions

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  • Glycerol
    A three-carbon alcohol released from triglyceride hydrolysis, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding metabolic pathways.
  • Triglyceride
    A lipid molecule composed of glycerol and three fatty acids, serving as a major energy storage form in cells.
  • Glycolysis
    A cytosolic pathway that converts glucose or intermediates like DHAP into pyruvate, generating ATP.
  • Gluconeogenesis
    A metabolic process that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors such as DHAP, supporting energy storage.
  • Glycerol Kinase
    An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of a three-carbon alcohol, using ATP to produce a phosphorylated intermediate.
  • Glycerol 3-Phosphate
    A phosphorylated intermediate formed from glycerol, serving as a substrate for subsequent oxidation in metabolism.
  • Glycerol 3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
    An enzyme that oxidizes a phosphorylated three-carbon compound, reducing NAD+ to NADH and forming DHAP.
  • Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
    A glycolytic intermediate produced from glycerol metabolism, capable of entering glycolysis or gluconeogenesis.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule providing phosphate groups and energy for phosphorylation reactions in metabolic pathways.
  • NAD+
    An oxidizing coenzyme that accepts electrons during metabolic reactions, becoming reduced to an energy-carrying form.
  • NADH
    A reduced coenzyme generated during oxidation reactions, carrying electrons for ATP production in cellular respiration.
  • Phosphorylation
    A chemical process involving the addition of a phosphate group to a molecule, often mediated by kinases and requiring ATP.
  • Oxidation
    A reaction involving the loss of electrons or hydrogen from a molecule, commonly facilitated by dehydrogenase enzymes.
  • Cytosol
    The aqueous component of the cell where glycolysis and initial steps of glycerol metabolism occur.
  • Hydrolysis
    A chemical reaction that breaks bonds in molecules like triglycerides, releasing smaller components such as glycerol.