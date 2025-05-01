Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol released from triglyceride hydrolysis, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding metabolic pathways.

Triglyceride A lipid molecule composed of glycerol and three fatty acids, serving as a major energy storage form in cells.

Glycolysis A cytosolic pathway that converts glucose or intermediates like DHAP into pyruvate, generating ATP.

Gluconeogenesis A metabolic process that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors such as DHAP, supporting energy storage.

Glycerol Kinase An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of a three-carbon alcohol, using ATP to produce a phosphorylated intermediate.

Glycerol 3-Phosphate A phosphorylated intermediate formed from glycerol, serving as a substrate for subsequent oxidation in metabolism.