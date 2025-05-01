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Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol released from triglyceride hydrolysis, serving as a substrate for energy-yielding metabolic pathways. Triglyceride A lipid molecule composed of glycerol and three fatty acids, serving as a major energy storage form in cells. Glycolysis A cytosolic pathway that converts glucose or intermediates like DHAP into pyruvate, generating ATP. Gluconeogenesis A metabolic process that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate precursors such as DHAP, supporting energy storage. Glycerol Kinase An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of a three-carbon alcohol, using ATP to produce a phosphorylated intermediate. Glycerol 3-Phosphate A phosphorylated intermediate formed from glycerol, serving as a substrate for subsequent oxidation in metabolism. Glycerol 3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase An enzyme that oxidizes a phosphorylated three-carbon compound, reducing NAD+ to NADH and forming DHAP. Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate A glycolytic intermediate produced from glycerol metabolism, capable of entering glycolysis or gluconeogenesis. ATP A high-energy molecule providing phosphate groups and energy for phosphorylation reactions in metabolic pathways. NAD+ An oxidizing coenzyme that accepts electrons during metabolic reactions, becoming reduced to an energy-carrying form. NADH A reduced coenzyme generated during oxidation reactions, carrying electrons for ATP production in cellular respiration. Phosphorylation A chemical process involving the addition of a phosphate group to a molecule, often mediated by kinases and requiring ATP. Oxidation A reaction involving the loss of electrons or hydrogen from a molecule, commonly facilitated by dehydrogenase enzymes. Cytosol The aqueous component of the cell where glycolysis and initial steps of glycerol metabolism occur. Hydrolysis A chemical reaction that breaks bonds in molecules like triglycerides, releasing smaller components such as glycerol.
Glycerol Metabolism definitions
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