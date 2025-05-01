What is an addition reaction in the context of alkenes and alkynes? An addition reaction involves adding atoms to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds and forming new sigma bonds.

What happens to pi bonds during an addition reaction? Pi bonds are broken during an addition reaction, allowing new atoms to attach and form sigma bonds.

Name the three major types of addition reactions discussed. The three major types are halogenation, hydrogenation, and hydrohalogenation.

What is halogenation? Halogenation is the addition of halogens to pi bonds, resulting in the formation of dihalides.

What is the product of halogenation of an alkene? The product is a dihalide, where two halogen atoms are added to the former alkene.

What does hydrogenation add to a pi bond? Hydrogenation adds hydrogen atoms to a pi bond.