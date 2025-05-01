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What is an addition reaction in the context of alkenes and alkynes? An addition reaction involves adding atoms to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds and forming new sigma bonds. What happens to pi bonds during an addition reaction? Pi bonds are broken during an addition reaction, allowing new atoms to attach and form sigma bonds. Name the three major types of addition reactions discussed. The three major types are halogenation, hydrogenation, and hydrohalogenation. What is halogenation? Halogenation is the addition of halogens to pi bonds, resulting in the formation of dihalides. What is the product of halogenation of an alkene? The product is a dihalide, where two halogen atoms are added to the former alkene. What does hydrogenation add to a pi bond? Hydrogenation adds hydrogen atoms to a pi bond. What is the result of hydrogenation of an alkene? Hydrogenation of an alkene produces an alkane. What is hydrohalogenation? Hydrohalogenation is the addition of both a hydrogen and a halogen to an alkene. What is the product of hydrohalogenation? The product is an alkyl halide, where a hydrogen and a halogen are added to the alkene. Which elements are commonly used as the halogen in hydrohalogenation? Bromine and chlorine are commonly used as the halogen in hydrohalogenation. How many moles of reagent are needed for each pi bond in an addition reaction? One mole of reagent is needed for each pi bond present. How many pi bonds does a double bond have? A double bond has one pi bond. How many pi bonds does a triple bond have? A triple bond has two pi bonds. What is always present in both double and triple bonds? A sigma bond is always present in both double and triple bonds. What determines which carbon in a double bond receives the hydrogen or halogen in hydrohalogenation? Specific rules determine this, but they are covered in detail later.
Intro to Addition Reactions quiz
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Intro to Addition Reactions
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
4 problems
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Halogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 15 problems
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
7 topics 15 problems
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