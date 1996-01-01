13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Addition Reactions
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Addition Reactions
1
concept
Addition Reactions Concept 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Intro to Addition Reactions Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
How many moles of reagent are needed for the addition of the following alkyne?
A
2 moles
B
3 moles
C
1 mole
D
4 moles
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Intro to Addition Reactions
Additional resources for Intro to Addition Reactions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Identify the type of reaction for the following:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>
- Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:a. CH₃Br + NaOH → CH₃OH + NaBrb....
- If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
- Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How wou...
- Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How wou...