Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, featuring both a sigma and a pi bond.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, consisting of one sigma and two pi bonds.

Addition Reaction A process where atoms are added to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds and forming new sigma bonds.

Pi Bond A type of bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.

Sigma Bond A strong bond formed by the direct overlap of orbitals, always present in single, double, and triple bonds.

Halogenation A reaction where halogen atoms are added to a pi bond, resulting in the formation of a dihalide.