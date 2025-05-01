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Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, featuring both a sigma and a pi bond. Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, consisting of one sigma and two pi bonds. Addition Reaction A process where atoms are added to pi bonds, breaking double or triple bonds and forming new sigma bonds. Pi Bond A type of bond formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds. Sigma Bond A strong bond formed by the direct overlap of orbitals, always present in single, double, and triple bonds. Halogenation A reaction where halogen atoms are added to a pi bond, resulting in the formation of a dihalide. Hydrogenation A reaction involving the addition of hydrogen atoms to a pi bond, converting alkenes into alkanes. Hydrohalogenation A reaction where both a hydrogen and a halogen are added to a double bond, producing an alkyl halide. Dihalide A compound formed when two halogen atoms are added across a double bond during halogenation. Alkyl Halide A molecule resulting from the addition of a hydrogen and a halogen to an alkene, containing a halogen atom bonded to carbon. Reagent A substance used to cause a chemical reaction, with one mole required for each pi bond in addition reactions. Double Bond A chemical bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, found in alkenes. Triple Bond A chemical bond made up of one sigma and two pi bonds, characteristic of alkynes.
Intro to Addition Reactions definitions
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Intro to Addition Reactions
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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Halogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
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