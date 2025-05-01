What new feature is introduced when a cyclic hemiacetal is formed? A new stereo center, also called a chiral center, is introduced.

What type of reaction forms a cyclic hemiacetal in monosaccharides? It is an intramolecular reaction involving an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule.

How many members are typically in the ring formed during cyclic hemiacetal formation? A six-membered ring is typically formed, with oxygen incorporated in the ring.

What are the two possible orientations for the OH group at the chiral center in a cyclic hemiacetal? The OH group can be oriented with a wedged bond (pointing up) or a dashed bond (pointing down).

In Haworth projections, what does a solid wedge indicate about the orientation of a group? A solid wedge indicates the group is pointing up from the ring.

What does a dashed wedge represent in Haworth projections? A dashed wedge represents the group pointing down from the ring.