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Intro to Haworth Projections quiz

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  • What new feature is introduced when a cyclic hemiacetal is formed?
    A new stereo center, also called a chiral center, is introduced.
  • What type of reaction forms a cyclic hemiacetal in monosaccharides?
    It is an intramolecular reaction involving an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule.
  • How many members are typically in the ring formed during cyclic hemiacetal formation?
    A six-membered ring is typically formed, with oxygen incorporated in the ring.
  • What are the two possible orientations for the OH group at the chiral center in a cyclic hemiacetal?
    The OH group can be oriented with a wedged bond (pointing up) or a dashed bond (pointing down).
  • In Haworth projections, what does a solid wedge indicate about the orientation of a group?
    A solid wedge indicates the group is pointing up from the ring.
  • What does a dashed wedge represent in Haworth projections?
    A dashed wedge represents the group pointing down from the ring.
  • What is the purpose of Haworth projections in carbohydrate chemistry?
    Haworth projections represent monosaccharide cyclic structures, showing the ring viewed from the side to indicate group orientations.
  • Are the initial cyclic structures discussed true Haworth projections?
    No, they are foundational models to help understand stereochemistry at the chiral center.
  • What additional details are included in full Haworth projections compared to the base structures?
    Full Haworth projections include more bonds and groups, showing the complete stereochemical orientation.
  • What is the significance of the chiral center in cyclic monosaccharides?
    The chiral center determines the orientation of attached groups, affecting the molecule's stereochemistry.
  • How is the ring numbered when forming a cyclic hemiacetal from an aldehyde?
    The ring is numbered starting from the carbonyl carbon, typically 1 through 6.
  • What does viewing the ring from the side in Haworth projections help illustrate?
    It helps illustrate whether groups at the chiral center are pointing up or down.
  • What is the first step in creating Haworth projections for monosaccharides?
    The first step is forming the cyclic hemiacetal and identifying the stereochemistry at the chiral center.
  • Why is it important to know the direction the OH group is pointing in cyclic monosaccharides?
    The direction determines the molecule's stereochemistry and its properties.
  • What will be added to the base cyclic structures to create full Haworth projections?
    Additional bonds and groups will be added to show the complete stereochemical orientation.