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What new feature is introduced when a cyclic hemiacetal is formed? A new stereo center, also called a chiral center, is introduced. What type of reaction forms a cyclic hemiacetal in monosaccharides? It is an intramolecular reaction involving an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule. How many members are typically in the ring formed during cyclic hemiacetal formation? A six-membered ring is typically formed, with oxygen incorporated in the ring. What are the two possible orientations for the OH group at the chiral center in a cyclic hemiacetal? The OH group can be oriented with a wedged bond (pointing up) or a dashed bond (pointing down). In Haworth projections, what does a solid wedge indicate about the orientation of a group? A solid wedge indicates the group is pointing up from the ring. What does a dashed wedge represent in Haworth projections? A dashed wedge represents the group pointing down from the ring. What is the purpose of Haworth projections in carbohydrate chemistry? Haworth projections represent monosaccharide cyclic structures, showing the ring viewed from the side to indicate group orientations. Are the initial cyclic structures discussed true Haworth projections? No, they are foundational models to help understand stereochemistry at the chiral center. What additional details are included in full Haworth projections compared to the base structures? Full Haworth projections include more bonds and groups, showing the complete stereochemical orientation. What is the significance of the chiral center in cyclic monosaccharides? The chiral center determines the orientation of attached groups, affecting the molecule's stereochemistry. How is the ring numbered when forming a cyclic hemiacetal from an aldehyde? The ring is numbered starting from the carbonyl carbon, typically 1 through 6. What does viewing the ring from the side in Haworth projections help illustrate? It helps illustrate whether groups at the chiral center are pointing up or down. What is the first step in creating Haworth projections for monosaccharides? The first step is forming the cyclic hemiacetal and identifying the stereochemistry at the chiral center. Why is it important to know the direction the OH group is pointing in cyclic monosaccharides? The direction determines the molecule's stereochemistry and its properties. What will be added to the base cyclic structures to create full Haworth projections? Additional bonds and groups will be added to show the complete stereochemical orientation.
Intro to Haworth Projections quiz
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