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Cyclic Hemiacetal A six-membered ring structure formed by an intramolecular reaction between an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule. Chiral Center A carbon atom in the ring bonded to four different groups, giving rise to two possible spatial arrangements. Intramolecular Reaction A chemical process where functional groups within the same molecule react to form a ring structure. Aldehyde A functional group containing a carbonyl carbon, serving as the starting point for ring formation in monosaccharides. Alcohol A functional group with an -OH group that reacts with an aldehyde to form a cyclic structure. Carbonyl Carbon The specific carbon atom in an aldehyde that initiates ring numbering and participates in ring closure. Six-Membered Ring A cyclic structure containing six atoms, typically five carbons and one oxygen, formed during hemiacetal creation. Oxygen Incorporation The inclusion of an oxygen atom within the ring, distinguishing the cyclic structure from open-chain forms. Wedged Bond A solid triangular line in diagrams indicating a group is oriented above the plane of the ring. Dashed Bond A broken line in diagrams showing a group is oriented below the plane of the ring. Haworth Projection A side-view diagram of a cyclic monosaccharide, illustrating the spatial orientation of groups around the ring. Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can cyclize to form a ring structure represented in Haworth projections. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangements of atoms, especially the orientation of groups at the chiral center in rings. Base Structure A simplified cyclic form used to understand group orientation before adding all bonds and substituents.
Intro to Haworth Projections definitions
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