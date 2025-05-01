Cyclic Hemiacetal A six-membered ring structure formed by an intramolecular reaction between an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule.

Chiral Center A carbon atom in the ring bonded to four different groups, giving rise to two possible spatial arrangements.

Intramolecular Reaction A chemical process where functional groups within the same molecule react to form a ring structure.

Aldehyde A functional group containing a carbonyl carbon, serving as the starting point for ring formation in monosaccharides.

Alcohol A functional group with an -OH group that reacts with an aldehyde to form a cyclic structure.

Carbonyl Carbon The specific carbon atom in an aldehyde that initiates ring numbering and participates in ring closure.