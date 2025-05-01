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Intro to Haworth Projections definitions

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  • Cyclic Hemiacetal
    A six-membered ring structure formed by an intramolecular reaction between an aldehyde and an alcohol within the same molecule.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom in the ring bonded to four different groups, giving rise to two possible spatial arrangements.
  • Intramolecular Reaction
    A chemical process where functional groups within the same molecule react to form a ring structure.
  • Aldehyde
    A functional group containing a carbonyl carbon, serving as the starting point for ring formation in monosaccharides.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group with an -OH group that reacts with an aldehyde to form a cyclic structure.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    The specific carbon atom in an aldehyde that initiates ring numbering and participates in ring closure.
  • Six-Membered Ring
    A cyclic structure containing six atoms, typically five carbons and one oxygen, formed during hemiacetal creation.
  • Oxygen Incorporation
    The inclusion of an oxygen atom within the ring, distinguishing the cyclic structure from open-chain forms.
  • Wedged Bond
    A solid triangular line in diagrams indicating a group is oriented above the plane of the ring.
  • Dashed Bond
    A broken line in diagrams showing a group is oriented below the plane of the ring.
  • Haworth Projection
    A side-view diagram of a cyclic monosaccharide, illustrating the spatial orientation of groups around the ring.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule that can cyclize to form a ring structure represented in Haworth projections.
  • Stereochemistry
    The study of spatial arrangements of atoms, especially the orientation of groups at the chiral center in rings.
  • Base Structure
    A simplified cyclic form used to understand group orientation before adding all bonds and substituents.