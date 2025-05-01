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What does Henry's law state about the solubility of a gas? Henry's law states that the solubility of a gas is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. How does increasing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of a gas? Increasing the pressure above a liquid increases the solubility of a gas by forcing more gas to dissolve into the liquid. Does changing the pressure affect the solubility of solids or liquids? No, changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids, only gases. What happens to the solubility of a gas as temperature increases? As temperature increases, the solubility of a gas decreases. Why does gas escape from boiling water? Gas escapes from boiling water because increasing temperature decreases the solubility of the gas, causing it to leave the solution. How does temperature affect the solubility of solids? As temperature increases, the solubility of solids generally increases. What is the relationship between temperature and solubility for gases? For gases, solubility decreases as temperature increases. What is the relationship between temperature and solubility for solids? For solids, solubility increases as temperature increases. What is meant by the term 'solubility'? Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve within a solvent. What happens to a gas in a closed container when pressure is increased? The increased pressure forces more gas to dissolve into the liquid, increasing its solubility. Does Henry's law apply to solids and liquids? No, Henry's law specifically applies to the solubility of gases. What visual example demonstrates gas solubility decreasing with temperature? Steam escaping from boiling water is an example of gas solubility decreasing as temperature increases. If you increase the temperature of a solid in a solvent, what generally happens? The solid's solubility increases, allowing more of it to dissolve in the solvent. What two main factors affect the solubility of gases according to Henry's law? The two main factors are the partial pressure of the gas and the temperature. Why does increasing pressure not affect the solubility of solids? Because the solubility of solids is not dependent on pressure, only on temperature.
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