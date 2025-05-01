What does Henry's law state about the solubility of a gas? Henry's law states that the solubility of a gas is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid.

How does increasing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of a gas? Increasing the pressure above a liquid increases the solubility of a gas by forcing more gas to dissolve into the liquid.

Does changing the pressure affect the solubility of solids or liquids? No, changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids, only gases.

What happens to the solubility of a gas as temperature increases? As temperature increases, the solubility of a gas decreases.

Why does gas escape from boiling water? Gas escapes from boiling water because increasing temperature decreases the solubility of the gas, causing it to leave the solution.

How does temperature affect the solubility of solids? As temperature increases, the solubility of solids generally increases.