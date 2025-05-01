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Intro to Henry's Law quiz

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  • What does Henry's law state about the solubility of a gas?
    Henry's law states that the solubility of a gas is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid.
  • How does increasing the pressure above a liquid affect the solubility of a gas?
    Increasing the pressure above a liquid increases the solubility of a gas by forcing more gas to dissolve into the liquid.
  • Does changing the pressure affect the solubility of solids or liquids?
    No, changes in pressure do not affect the solubility of solids or liquids, only gases.
  • What happens to the solubility of a gas as temperature increases?
    As temperature increases, the solubility of a gas decreases.
  • Why does gas escape from boiling water?
    Gas escapes from boiling water because increasing temperature decreases the solubility of the gas, causing it to leave the solution.
  • How does temperature affect the solubility of solids?
    As temperature increases, the solubility of solids generally increases.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and solubility for gases?
    For gases, solubility decreases as temperature increases.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and solubility for solids?
    For solids, solubility increases as temperature increases.
  • What is meant by the term 'solubility'?
    Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve within a solvent.
  • What happens to a gas in a closed container when pressure is increased?
    The increased pressure forces more gas to dissolve into the liquid, increasing its solubility.
  • Does Henry's law apply to solids and liquids?
    No, Henry's law specifically applies to the solubility of gases.
  • What visual example demonstrates gas solubility decreasing with temperature?
    Steam escaping from boiling water is an example of gas solubility decreasing as temperature increases.
  • If you increase the temperature of a solid in a solvent, what generally happens?
    The solid's solubility increases, allowing more of it to dissolve in the solvent.
  • What two main factors affect the solubility of gases according to Henry's law?
    The two main factors are the partial pressure of the gas and the temperature.
  • Why does increasing pressure not affect the solubility of solids?
    Because the solubility of solids is not dependent on pressure, only on temperature.