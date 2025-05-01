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Henry's Law A principle describing the direct relationship between a gas's solubility in a liquid and its partial pressure above the liquid. Solubility The capacity of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture at a specified condition. Partial Pressure The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture of gases above a liquid. Pressure Solubility Relationship A concept where increasing pressure on a gas above a liquid enhances the amount of gas that dissolves in the liquid. Temperature Solubility Relationship A concept describing how solubility of gases decreases and that of solids increases as temperature rises. Gas Solubility The extent to which a gaseous substance can dissolve in a liquid under specific conditions. Solid Solubility The extent to which a solid substance can dissolve in a liquid, often increasing with temperature. Closed Container A system where gases above a liquid are confined, allowing pressure changes to affect gas dissolution. Solvent The component in which another substance is dissolved, forming a solution. Solute The substance that is dissolved in a solvent to form a solution. Homogeneous Mixture A uniform combination of substances where the solute is evenly distributed within the solvent. Boiling A process where increased temperature causes gases to escape from a liquid, reducing their solubility. Steam The gaseous form of water that escapes from a liquid when its temperature is raised.
Intro to Henry's Law definitions
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