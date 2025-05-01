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Intro to Henry's Law definitions

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  • Henry's Law
    A principle describing the direct relationship between a gas's solubility in a liquid and its partial pressure above the liquid.
  • Solubility
    The capacity of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture at a specified condition.
  • Partial Pressure
    The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture of gases above a liquid.
  • Pressure Solubility Relationship
    A concept where increasing pressure on a gas above a liquid enhances the amount of gas that dissolves in the liquid.
  • Temperature Solubility Relationship
    A concept describing how solubility of gases decreases and that of solids increases as temperature rises.
  • Gas Solubility
    The extent to which a gaseous substance can dissolve in a liquid under specific conditions.
  • Solid Solubility
    The extent to which a solid substance can dissolve in a liquid, often increasing with temperature.
  • Closed Container
    A system where gases above a liquid are confined, allowing pressure changes to affect gas dissolution.
  • Solvent
    The component in which another substance is dissolved, forming a solution.
  • Solute
    The substance that is dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A uniform combination of substances where the solute is evenly distributed within the solvent.
  • Boiling
    A process where increased temperature causes gases to escape from a liquid, reducing their solubility.
  • Steam
    The gaseous form of water that escapes from a liquid when its temperature is raised.