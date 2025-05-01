Henry's Law A principle describing the direct relationship between a gas's solubility in a liquid and its partial pressure above the liquid.

Solubility The capacity of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture at a specified condition.

Partial Pressure The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture of gases above a liquid.

Pressure Solubility Relationship A concept where increasing pressure on a gas above a liquid enhances the amount of gas that dissolves in the liquid.

Temperature Solubility Relationship A concept describing how solubility of gases decreases and that of solids increases as temperature rises.

Gas Solubility The extent to which a gaseous substance can dissolve in a liquid under specific conditions.