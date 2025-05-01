What elements are hydrocarbons composed of? Hydrocarbons are composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

What is the generic formula for alkanes? The generic formula for alkanes is CnH2n+2, where n is the number of carbon atoms.

How are the carbon atoms in alkanes bonded? In alkanes, carbon atoms are bonded to each other by single bonds.

What is the hybridization of carbon atoms in alkanes? Carbon atoms in alkanes are sp3 hybridized because they are connected to four surrounding atoms.

What is the generic formula for alkenes? The generic formula for alkenes is CnH2n, reflecting the presence of a double bond.

How does the number of hydrogens change when a double bond is added to a hydrocarbon? Adding a double bond causes each double-bonded carbon to lose one hydrogen, reducing the total hydrogen count.