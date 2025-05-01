Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Hydrocarbons quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What elements are hydrocarbons composed of?
    Hydrocarbons are composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • What is the generic formula for alkanes?
    The generic formula for alkanes is CnH2n+2, where n is the number of carbon atoms.
  • How are the carbon atoms in alkanes bonded?
    In alkanes, carbon atoms are bonded to each other by single bonds.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon atoms in alkanes?
    Carbon atoms in alkanes are sp3 hybridized because they are connected to four surrounding atoms.
  • What is the generic formula for alkenes?
    The generic formula for alkenes is CnH2n, reflecting the presence of a double bond.
  • How does the number of hydrogens change when a double bond is added to a hydrocarbon?
    Adding a double bond causes each double-bonded carbon to lose one hydrogen, reducing the total hydrogen count.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon atoms in alkenes?
    Carbon atoms in alkenes are sp2 hybridized because they are connected to three surrounding atoms.
  • What is the generic formula for alkynes?
    The generic formula for alkynes is CnH2n-2, due to the presence of a triple bond.
  • What is the hybridization of carbon atoms in alkynes?
    Carbon atoms in alkynes are sp hybridized, as they are connected to two surrounding atoms.
  • What is a cycloalkane and its generic formula?
    Cycloalkanes are ring structures with only single bonds, and their generic formula is CnH2n.
  • How does the formula for cycloalkanes compare to alkenes?
    Cycloalkanes have the same generic formula as alkenes, CnH2n, because forming a ring requires losing two hydrogens.
  • What is the structure and formula of benzene?
    Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon with six carbons in a ring and alternating double bonds, with the formula C6H6.
  • What is the difference between saturated and unsaturated hydrocarbons?
    Saturated hydrocarbons have only single bonds and maximum hydrogen atoms, while unsaturated hydrocarbons have double or triple bonds, reducing hydrogen count.
  • Can carbon-carbon single bonds in alkanes rotate freely?
    Yes, carbon-carbon single bonds in alkanes can rotate freely, affecting molecular conformation.
  • Why can't double bonds in alkenes rotate freely?
    Double bonds in alkenes restrict rotation, leading to fixed spatial orientations and potentially different compounds.