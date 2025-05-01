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Hydrocarbon Organic molecule made only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the foundation of organic chemistry. Alkane Compound with only single bonds between carbons, allowing maximum hydrogen attachment and free bond rotation. Alkene Compound featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, resulting in fewer hydrogens and restricted rotation. Alkyne Compound containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, further reducing hydrogen count and preventing bond rotation. Cycloalkane Ring-shaped molecule with only single bonds, sharing the same formula as alkenes but with a closed structure. Aromatic Hydrocarbon Compound with a benzene ring structure, characterized by alternating double bonds and unique stability. Benzene Ring Six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds, each carbon bonded to one hydrogen, showing a 1:1 C:H ratio. Saturated Hydrocarbon Molecule where all carbon bonds are single, maximizing hydrogen atoms attached to the carbon skeleton. Unsaturated Hydrocarbon Molecule containing at least one double or triple bond, resulting in fewer hydrogens than the saturated form. Pi Bond Type of bond formed in double or triple bonds, restricting rotation and reducing hydrogen attachment. Hybridization Mixing of atomic orbitals in carbon, determining bond angles and structure, such as sp3, sp2, or sp. Molecular Formula Representation showing the number of carbon and hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon, varying by bond type. Free Rotation Ability of single bonds in alkanes to allow atoms or groups to spin around the bond axis. Spatial Orientation Fixed arrangement of atoms in molecules with double or triple bonds, leading to distinct compounds.
Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions
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Intro to Hydrocarbons
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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Isomers
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
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