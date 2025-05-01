Hydrocarbon Organic molecule made only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the foundation of organic chemistry.

Alkane Compound with only single bonds between carbons, allowing maximum hydrogen attachment and free bond rotation.

Alkene Compound featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, resulting in fewer hydrogens and restricted rotation.

Alkyne Compound containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, further reducing hydrogen count and preventing bond rotation.

Cycloalkane Ring-shaped molecule with only single bonds, sharing the same formula as alkenes but with a closed structure.

Aromatic Hydrocarbon Compound with a benzene ring structure, characterized by alternating double bonds and unique stability.