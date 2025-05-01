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Intro to Hydrocarbons definitions

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  • Hydrocarbon
    Organic molecule made only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the foundation of organic chemistry.
  • Alkane
    Compound with only single bonds between carbons, allowing maximum hydrogen attachment and free bond rotation.
  • Alkene
    Compound featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, resulting in fewer hydrogens and restricted rotation.
  • Alkyne
    Compound containing a carbon-carbon triple bond, further reducing hydrogen count and preventing bond rotation.
  • Cycloalkane
    Ring-shaped molecule with only single bonds, sharing the same formula as alkenes but with a closed structure.
  • Aromatic Hydrocarbon
    Compound with a benzene ring structure, characterized by alternating double bonds and unique stability.
  • Benzene Ring
    Six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds, each carbon bonded to one hydrogen, showing a 1:1 C:H ratio.
  • Saturated Hydrocarbon
    Molecule where all carbon bonds are single, maximizing hydrogen atoms attached to the carbon skeleton.
  • Unsaturated Hydrocarbon
    Molecule containing at least one double or triple bond, resulting in fewer hydrogens than the saturated form.
  • Pi Bond
    Type of bond formed in double or triple bonds, restricting rotation and reducing hydrogen attachment.
  • Hybridization
    Mixing of atomic orbitals in carbon, determining bond angles and structure, such as sp3, sp2, or sp.
  • Molecular Formula
    Representation showing the number of carbon and hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon, varying by bond type.
  • Free Rotation
    Ability of single bonds in alkanes to allow atoms or groups to spin around the bond axis.
  • Spatial Orientation
    Fixed arrangement of atoms in molecules with double or triple bonds, leading to distinct compounds.