13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Hydrocarbons
1
concept
Intro to Hydrocarbons Concept 1
4m
2
example
Intro to Hydrocarbons Example 1
1m
3
concept
Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbons Concept 2
2m
4
example
Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbons Example 2
undefinedm
5
ProblemProblem
Write the molecular formula for an alkane with 5 C atoms.
A
C5H12
B
C5H10
C
C5H14
D
C5H8
6
ProblemProblem
Write the molecular formula for an alkyne with 4 C atoms.
A
C4H8
B
C4H10
C
C4H6
D
C4H4
7
ProblemProblem
Which of the following molecular formulas might indicate an alkene?
A
C7H16
B
C6H12
C
C5H8
D
C4H10
8
concept
Bond Rotation and Spatial Orientation Concept 3
2m
9
example
Bond Rotation and Spatial Orientation Example 3
undefinedm
10
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is not a valid bond rotation?
A
B
C
D
